



Mayor's New Year's Day Levee - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-01 Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: Pickering Civic Complex, One The Esplanade South

Contact: Jesse St. Amant Phone: 905.420.4660 ext. 3604



Join Mayor and Members of Council to bring in the New Year. Free concert and activities for the family.





Tim Hortons Free Family Skate - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-04 Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road

Contact: Recreation Coordinator, Laura Clements Phone: 905.683.6582



Celebrate the holiday season with a free skate sponsored by Tim Hortons.





Tim Hortons Free Family Skate - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-06 Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road

Contact: Recreation Coordinator, Laura Clements Phone: 905.683.6582



Celebrate the holiday season with a free skate sponsored by Tim Hortons.





Indoor Triathlon Hour - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-08 Time: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m

City/Town: Ajax Location: 100 Beck Crescent

Contact: Mindy Fleming Phone: 289-200-7796



Our mission is to inspire athletes of all athletic abilities to consider and commit to racing triathlon in 2017. As a starting point, the Indoor Triathlon Hour, powered by Life Time Tri and IRONMAN, offers an inspirationally-charged, safe and simulated environment for athletes of all fitness levels to experience the nation’s fastest growing sport of triathlon. Our team is here to support your journey and celebrate your accomplishment along the way. At your designated start time, you will begin with a 10-minute swim in our indoor pool. Shift gears and spend the next 30 minutes in the cycling studio. Then race toward the finish line with 20 minutes on the treadmill. Cost: $30

