Keep your brain sharp and body fit with this 2 hour, 8 weekly session program designed for individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer's or other dementia. Program is for both the person with dementia and their care partner to attend together.
Program Location:
Pickering Recreation Complex
1867 Valley Farm Road,
Pickering, ON
Pickering, ON