Keep your brain sharp and body fit with this 2 hour, 8 weekly session program designed for individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer's or other dementia. Program is for both the person with dementia and their care partner to attend together.
Program Location:
Pickering Recreation Complex
1867 Valley Farm Road,
Pickering, ON
Zumba for Hope - Fundraiser Date:2017-02-17Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm City/Town: Pickering Location: 1918 Whites Road Pickering ON L1V 1R9 Contact: shedia@sympatico.ca Phone: 90-509-6500 905-837-5495
Description of Event:
Join us with your family and friends to our 6th Zumba for Hope event, sponsored by Linda Raponi, Zumba Instructor from "pure energy fitness" 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Canadian Aid for Education, CAFE/Learning for Hope.
Door open @ 6:30PM. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For Tickets please Contact: www.zumbalove.ca, www.canadianaidforeducation.ca, or shedia@sympatico.ca or facebook: Learningforhope.
