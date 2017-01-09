Animal Tracks & Signs - Community Event Date:2017-01-14Time: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm City/Town: Pickering Location: Altona Forest Entrance and Parking Contact: Natasha Phone:
Description of Event:
Come explore Altona Forest in winter! Many animals are active in winter and snow allows us a glimpse of their lives and journeys through the forest. The hike will conclude with a chance to examine pelts and plaster casts of paw prints of common animals of Altona Forest.
Rain or shine: please dress for the weather with appropriate footwear.
Location:
Meet at Altona Forest Parking on Altona Road across from Pine Grove Ave.
