



Minds in Motion - a physical activity and brain stimulation program - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-30 Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road

Contact: Recreation Coordinator, Laura Clements Phone: 905.576.2567 ext 5238



Description of Event:



Keep your brain sharp and body fit with this 2 hour, 8 weekly session program designed for individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer's or other dementia. Program is for both the person with dementia and their care partner to attend together. Program Location: Pickering Recreation Complex 1867 Valley Farm Road, Pickering, ON





Zumba for Hope - Fundraiser

Date: 2017-02-17 Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: 1918 Whites Road Pickering ON L1V 1R9

Contact: shedia@sympatico.ca Phone: 90-509-6500 905-837-5495



Description of Event:



Join us with your family and friends to our 6th Zumba for Hope event, sponsored by Linda Raponi, Zumba Instructor from "pure energy fitness" 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Canadian Aid for Education, CAFE/Learning for Hope. Door open @ 6:30PM. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For Tickets please Contact: www.zumbalove.ca, www.canadianaidforeducation.ca, or shedia@sympatico.ca or facebook: Learningforhope.

