Ajax Creative Arts celebrates love in a "visual valentine", paying court to Cupid through artworks in a variety of styles by club members. The works will be accompanied by a statement by the artists on why they painted each specific painting on the theme of "Paint What You Love". February 3-March 4th
Opening Reception Saturday February 4th, 2017 at 2PM-5PM
The library is handicapped accessible.
Cost: Free Admission
Ajax Creative Arts celebrates love in a "visual valentine", paying court to Cupid through artworks in a variety of styles by club members. The works will be accompanied by a statement by the artists on why they painted each specific painting on the theme of "Paint What You Love". February 3-March 4th
Opening Reception Saturday February 4th, 2017 at 2PM-5PM
The library is handicapped accessible.
Cost: Free Admission
Ajax Creative Arts celebrates love in a "visual valentine", paying court to Cupid through artworks in a variety of styles by club members. The works will be accompanied by a statement by the artists on why they painted each specific painting on the theme of "Paint What You Love". February 3-March 4th
Opening Reception Saturday February 4th, 2017 at 2PM-5PM
The library is handicapped accessible.
Cost: Free Admission
Ajax Creative Arts celebrates love in a "visual valentine", paying court to Cupid through artworks in a variety of styles by club members. The works will be accompanied by a statement by the artists on why they painted each specific painting on the theme of "Paint What You Love". February 3-March 4th
Opening Reception Saturday February 4th, 2017 at 2PM-5PM
The library is handicapped accessible.
Cost: Free Admission VIEW ALL EVENTS