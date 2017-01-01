Find it in AjaxPickering

Sunday January 1, 2017 
Mayor's New Year's Day Levee - Community Event
Date: 2017-01-01  Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
City/Town: Pickering  Location: Pickering Civic Complex, One The Esplanade South   
Contact: Jesse St. Amant   Phone: 905.420.4660 ext. 3604

Description of Event:

Join Mayor and Members of Council to bring in the New Year. Free concert and activities for the family.

Tim Hortons Free Family Skate - Community Event
Date: 2017-01-04  Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
City/Town: Pickering  Location: Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road   
Contact: Recreation Coordinator, Laura Clements   Phone: 905.683.6582

Description of Event:

Celebrate the holiday season with a free skate sponsored by Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons Free Family Skate - Community Event
Date: 2017-01-06  Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
City/Town: Pickering  Location: Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road   
Contact: Recreation Coordinator, Laura Clements   Phone: 905.683.6582

Description of Event:

Celebrate the holiday season with a free skate sponsored by Tim Hortons.

Indoor Triathlon Hour  - Community Event
Date: 2017-01-08  Time: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m
City/Town: Ajax  Location: 100 Beck Crescent    
Contact: Mindy Fleming   Phone: 289-200-7796

Description of Event:

Our mission is to inspire athletes of all athletic abilities to consider and commit to racing triathlon in 2017. As a starting point, the Indoor Triathlon Hour, powered by Life Time Tri and IRONMAN, offers an inspirationally-charged, safe and simulated environment for athletes of all fitness levels to experience the nation’s fastest growing sport of triathlon. Our team is here to support your journey and celebrate your accomplishment along the way. At your designated start time, you will begin with a 10-minute swim in our indoor pool. Shift gears and spend the next 30 minutes in the cycling studio. Then race toward the finish line with 20 minutes on the treadmill. Cost: $30
Collateral Beauty

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Office Christmas Party

Moana

Allied

Bad Santa 2

Dear Zindagi (Hindi w/e.s.t.)

 

