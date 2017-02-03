Find it in AjaxPickering

Friday February 3, 2017 
Ajax Creative Arts Presents "Paint What You Love" - February 3rd-March 4th  - Community Event
Date: 2017-02-03  Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
City/Town: Port Perry  Location: The Kent Farndale Gallery in Scugog Memorial Public Library, 231 Water Street   
Contact: Kent Farndale Gallery   Phone: 905 985 7686

Description of Event:

Ajax Creative Arts celebrates love in a "visual valentine", paying court to Cupid through artworks in a variety of styles by club members. The works will be accompanied by a statement by the artists on why they painted each specific painting on the theme of "Paint What You Love". February 3-March 4th Opening Reception Saturday February 4th, 2017 at 2PM-5PM The library is handicapped accessible. Cost: Free Admission

Youth Dance - Valentine's Day - Community Event
Date: 2017-02-03  Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
City/Town: Ajax  Location: Ajax Community Centre - HMS Room, 75 Centennial Road    
Contact: Shane Gumbs    Phone: 905-619-2529 ext. 7727

Description of Event:

Youth Dances Grades 5-8 Dance the night away with your friends to the latest music under an amazing light show. Tickets are $8.75 (HST included) each and are available at the Ajax & McLean Community Centres and Audley Recreation Centre, seven days prior to each dance. Tickets are non-refundable and limited to 5 tickets per person. Dress code in effect: Clothing displaying alcohol, illegal substance or inappropriate language is not permitted Neither bare midriff nor undergarments should be visible Glow products (bracelets, necklaces and sticks) are not permitted Hoods must be down at all times while in the facility Shorts and skirts must be appropriate length, short shorts not permitted Themes are optional, participants are encouraged to dress according to the theme but is not mandatory. Introducing VIP lines! Get noticed and dress up according to the "theme" and jump the line! FREE Coat check available. Outdoor/ bulky coats and large bags such as backpacks must be checked. Coat check is monitored, we strongly suggest valuable items left at home. Cost: $8.75

TIFF Ajax Film Circuit presents Lion  - Community Event
Date: 2017-02-03  Time: 7:00 p.m.
City/Town: Ajax  Location: St. Francis Centre for Community, Arts & Culture, 78 Church St. S.   
Contact: Allison Kushner   Phone: 905-619-2529 ext. 2787 (ARTS)

Description of Event:

Discover unique films from the Toronto International Film Festival at the St. Francis Centre. Cash bar and concessions available. Adapted from the non-fiction book, "A Long Way Home", by Saroo Brierly, "Lion" is about a five-year-old Indian boy, who, after a wrong train takes him thousands of miles away from home and family, survives many challenges, before being adopted by an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman & David Wenham). Twenty-five years later, Saroo (portrayed by Dev Patel of Slumdog Millionaire and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), armed with only the scantest clues, learns of a new technology called Google Earth, and sets out to find his family. Cost: $10/ticket (HST included)

Hoot & Howl  - Community Event
Date: 2017-02-04  Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
City/Town: Pickering  Location: Altona Forest   
Contact: Liana D'Andrea   Phone: 416.661.6600 ext. 5753

Description of Event:

This TRCA evening will start at (meeting site TBA) with a presentation about the owls and eastern coyotes of the forest. You'll then drive to Finch and Rosebank to hike along the Hydro corridor and into Altona Forest where we will call for the owls and coyotes and hope they hoot and howl back! Please dress for the weather with appropriate footwear. Rain or shine: please dress for the weather with appropriate footwear. Location: Meeting location to be announced. Register for this FREE hike.
Coffee Talks Roadshow :: Taste of Ajax - Guest: Lisa Smith of the Oshawa Centre
 

Coffee Talks Roadshow 

After a brief hiatus we are kicking off the 2015 season of the Coffee Talks Roadshow with a series of podcasts from the Taste of Ajax held August 15th, 2015 in beautiful Ajax Rotary Park.  
 

Coffee Talks Roadshow :: Taste of Ajax - Guest: Mitchell Daniels
 

Coffee Talks Roadshow 

After a brief hiatus we are kicking off the 2015 season of the Coffee Talks Roadshow with a series of podcasts from the Taste of Ajax held August 15th, 2015 in beautiful Ajax Rotary Park. 
 

Coffee Talks Roadshow :: Taste of Ajax - Guest: Chris Alexander, Member of Parliament
 

Coffee Talks Roadshow 

After a brief hiatus we are kicking off the 2015 season of the Coffee Talks Roadshow with a series of podcasts from the Taste of Ajax held August 15th, 2015 in beautiful Ajax Rotary Park.  

 

Local Ajax Pickering Experts The Latest in Home Heating Trends
     by: Greg and Grant Dainty, TWINTECH Heating and Cooling
Local Ajax Pickering Experts Home Heating Myths Debunked
     by: Greg and Grant Dainty, TWINTECH Heating and Cooling
Local Ajax Pickering Experts Java Jolting Canucks
     by: Personal Service Coffee of Pickering
Local Ajax Pickering Experts We Canadians love our tea!
     by: Personal Service Coffee of Pickering
Local Ajax Pickering Experts Avoid the New Year Money Hangover
     by: Brian Bogaert, Next Level Success Coaching
Local Ajax Pickering Experts Hiring a Contractor
     by: Brian Guy, BusinessMatch Directory Matchmaker
 

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering You're Invited! - Announcing the Grand Opening of X4 Drones, May 21, 2016

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering 1,000,000 PC Plus Point Winner drawn in Pickering

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering Allan's Independent Grocer Celebrates 10 years with a Complimentary Community BBQ

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering First Annual Contractor Customer Appreciation Day at The Yard Depot, Ajax

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering Bollocks Pub & Kitchen's 2nd Annual Super Bowl Tailgate Party

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering City and Community Mourns Loss of Councillor Rick Johnson

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering Allan's Your Independent Grocer and Remodel Construction Co. donate custom sorting tables to the St Paul's Community Food Bank

Business Buzz in Ajax Pickering Allan's Your Independent Grocer Provides Much Needed Support to St. Paul's on the Hill Food Bank

