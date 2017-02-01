Zumba for Hope - Fundraiser Date:2017-02-17Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm City/Town: Pickering Location: 1918 Whites Road Pickering ON L1V 1R9 Contact: shedia@sympatico.ca Phone: 90-509-6500 905-837-5495
Description of Event:
Join us with your family and friends to our 6th Zumba for Hope event, sponsored by Linda Raponi, Zumba Instructor from "pure energy fitness" 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Canadian Aid for Education, CAFE/Learning for Hope.
Door open @ 6:30PM. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For Tickets please Contact: www.zumbalove.ca, www.canadianaidforeducation.ca, or shedia@sympatico.ca or facebook: Learningforhope.
