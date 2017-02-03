



Ajax Creative Arts Presents "Paint What You Love" - February 3rd-March 4th - Community Event

Date: 2017-02-03 Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

City/Town: Port Perry Location: The Kent Farndale Gallery in Scugog Memorial Public Library, 231 Water Street

Contact: Kent Farndale Gallery Phone: 905 985 7686



Description of Event:



Ajax Creative Arts celebrates love in a "visual valentine", paying court to Cupid through artworks in a variety of styles by club members. The works will be accompanied by a statement by the artists on why they painted each specific painting on the theme of "Paint What You Love". February 3-March 4th Opening Reception Saturday February 4th, 2017 at 2PM-5PM The library is handicapped accessible. Cost: Free Admission





Youth Dance - Valentine's Day - Community Event

Date: 2017-02-03 Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

City/Town: Ajax Location: Ajax Community Centre - HMS Room, 75 Centennial Road

Contact: Shane Gumbs Phone: 905-619-2529 ext. 7727



Description of Event:



Youth Dances Grades 5-8 Dance the night away with your friends to the latest music under an amazing light show. Tickets are $8.75 (HST included) each and are available at the Ajax & McLean Community Centres and Audley Recreation Centre, seven days prior to each dance. Tickets are non-refundable and limited to 5 tickets per person. Dress code in effect: Clothing displaying alcohol, illegal substance or inappropriate language is not permitted Neither bare midriff nor undergarments should be visible Glow products (bracelets, necklaces and sticks) are not permitted Hoods must be down at all times while in the facility Shorts and skirts must be appropriate length, short shorts not permitted Themes are optional, participants are encouraged to dress according to the theme but is not mandatory. Introducing VIP lines! Get noticed and dress up according to the "theme" and jump the line! FREE Coat check available. Outdoor/ bulky coats and large bags such as backpacks must be checked. Coat check is monitored, we strongly suggest valuable items left at home. Cost: $8.75





TIFF Ajax Film Circuit presents Lion - Community Event

Date: 2017-02-03 Time: 7:00 p.m.

City/Town: Ajax Location: St. Francis Centre for Community, Arts & Culture, 78 Church St. S.

Contact: Allison Kushner Phone: 905-619-2529 ext. 2787 (ARTS)



Description of Event:



Discover unique films from the Toronto International Film Festival at the St. Francis Centre. Cash bar and concessions available. Adapted from the non-fiction book, "A Long Way Home", by Saroo Brierly, "Lion" is about a five-year-old Indian boy, who, after a wrong train takes him thousands of miles away from home and family, survives many challenges, before being adopted by an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman & David Wenham). Twenty-five years later, Saroo (portrayed by Dev Patel of Slumdog Millionaire and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), armed with only the scantest clues, learns of a new technology called Google Earth, and sets out to find his family. Cost: $10/ticket (HST included)





Hoot & Howl - Community Event

Date: 2017-02-04 Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

City/Town: Pickering Location: Altona Forest

Contact: Liana D'Andrea Phone: 416.661.6600 ext. 5753



Description of Event:



This TRCA evening will start at (meeting site TBA) with a presentation about the owls and eastern coyotes of the forest. You'll then drive to Finch and Rosebank to hike along the Hydro corridor and into Altona Forest where we will call for the owls and coyotes and hope they hoot and howl back! Please dress for the weather with appropriate footwear. Rain or shine: please dress for the weather with appropriate footwear. Location: Meeting location to be announced. Register for this FREE hike.

VIEW ALL EVENTS