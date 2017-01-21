



Minds in Motion - a physical activity and brain stimulation program - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-23 Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road

Contact: Recreation Coordinator, Laura Clements Phone: 905.576.2567 ext 5238



Description of Event:



Keep your brain sharp and body fit with this 2 hour, 8 weekly session program designed for individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer's or other dementia. Program is for both the person with dementia and their care partner to attend together. Program Location: Pickering Recreation Complex 1867 Valley Farm Road, Pickering, ON





