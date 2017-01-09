



Animal Tracks & Signs - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-14 Time: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: Altona Forest Entrance and Parking

Contact: Natasha Phone:



Description of Event:



Come explore Altona Forest in winter! Many animals are active in winter and snow allows us a glimpse of their lives and journeys through the forest. The hike will conclude with a chance to examine pelts and plaster casts of paw prints of common animals of Altona Forest. Rain or shine: please dress for the weather with appropriate footwear. Location: Meet at Altona Forest Parking on Altona Road across from Pine Grove Ave.





Minds in Motion - a physical activity and brain stimulation program - Community Event

Date: 2017-01-16 Time: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road

Contact: Recreation Coordinator, Laura Clements Phone: 905.576.2567 ext 5238



Description of Event:



Keep your brain sharp and body fit with this 2 hour, 8 weekly session program designed for individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer's or other dementia. Program is for both the person with dementia and their care partner to attend together. Program Location: Pickering Recreation Complex 1867 Valley Farm Road, Pickering, ON





