



Zumba for Hope - Fundraiser

Date: 2017-02-17 Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm

City/Town: Pickering Location: 1918 Whites Road Pickering ON L1V 1R9

Contact: shedia@sympatico.ca Phone: 90-509-6500 905-837-5495



Description of Event:



Join us with your family and friends to our 6th Zumba for Hope event, sponsored by Linda Raponi, Zumba Instructor from "pure energy fitness" 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Canadian Aid for Education, CAFE/Learning for Hope. Door open @ 6:30PM. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For Tickets please Contact: www.zumbalove.ca, www.canadianaidforeducation.ca, or shedia@sympatico.ca or facebook: Learningforhope.

